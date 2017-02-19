Churchgoers leave mid-service to help community

Members of Vancleave United Methodist Church walked out of the service half-way through it this morning, going out into the community to serve others. (Photo source: WLOX)

Members of the Vancleave United Methodist Church started their Sunday service off as usual, but half-way through the sermon, they got up and walked out.

It was all part of the church's eighth annual "Church has Left the Building" service project, where the congregation goes out in to the community to help those in need.

"We see a world that is hurting around us, and we see people that are in need and they need love and they need a smile," said Rev. Mary Stewart. "Sometimes they need a helping hand."

At least 25 different groups of church members traveled around Vancleave and surrounding towns to help out in the community anyway they could. One group worked to fix up the gardens around Vancleave Middle and High Schools, while another visited nursing homes to keep the elderly company.

"It's amazing how we see God's love in these situations, where we go and serve," said Stewart. "Helping a person with their yard work that can't do it anymore, or we go to the nursing homes to visit people who are lonely. So, we have a lot of different projects based on skills and talents and gifts and willingness of our members to share God's love."

Some members of the church traveled to the Biloxi Seashore Mission to help feed homeless men and women, while others made supply baskets to send to tornado victims in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.