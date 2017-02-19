Capital murder trial postponed for suspects in Gulfport killing

Lamont Hayes, 41, was shot and killed in his Gulfport home on July 22, 2014. (Photo source: Facebook)

Jalen Williams, left, and Rashad Johnson, right, taken after their 2014 arrests in the death of Lamont Hayes of Gulfport (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Two Gulfport men accused of committing a murder more than two years ago when they were both teenagers had their trial postponed Monday morning.

The capital murder trial of Jalen Shaquille Williams and Rashad Rejohn Johnson is now set to go before a jury on March 20.

Williams and Johnson face charges of capital murder in the death of 41-year-old Lamont Hayes, who was shot and killed on July 22, 2014. At the time, Williams was 19 and Johnson was just 17.

Police say the pair entered Hayes' Gulfport home late that night. After waking up Hayes and his wife, the two teens demanded money from the couple.

Investigators testified in court that a fight broke out between William and Hayes, adding that Johnson then shot the victim twice.

In an interview with Williams' family shortly after his arrest for the murder, they said he had recently graduated from high school and had become a father 16 days before the murder. His mother, Brenda Williams, said he was home with her and the baby the night Hayes was shot.

However, multiple witnesses told authorities that both men were at Hayes' home that night.

The trial will take place in Harrison County Circuit Court, and Judge Lawrence Bourgeois will preside.

