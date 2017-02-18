Mystic Krewe of Pine Island rolls through Vancleave

For more than a quarter century, the Mystic Krewe of Pine Island has been rolling its parade down John's Bayou Road in Vancleave.

Saturday afternoon was no exception. Glenn Whatley, Van Johnson, Earl Koon, and Richard and Sally Wilson started the parade 27 years ago. Koon says the crowds along the parade route haven't always been so big, but he's glad to see them growing.

"We all got together and decided to have a Mardi Gras parade. It was like, 15 or 20 of us got involved in it, and we've been doing the same thing every year since then," Koon said. "When we first started, it wasn't like that, it was just a little bit of it. Now it's grown and grown and grown."

For Hurley resident Amber Hamilton, the parade is the best to bring her children to.

"It's family friendly and small," Hamilton said, "It's my daughter's first parade and this is my son's fourth time."

It only took the 2017 floats about 15 minutes to ride through the crowd, but the throws were flying just like larger parades. While the parade may be short, the party for many of these people lasts throughout the night.

For most, the parade is a chance to get together with people they may not see on a regular basis.

"That's the whole reason I came down here today," said Koon. "It's kinda like a class reunion, family reunion kind of thing for everyone that's down here."

Richard and Sally Wilson were the king and queen of the parade.

