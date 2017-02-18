The good times roll in South Mississippi

The carnival season is in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with eight parades happening all across South Mississippi this weekend.

And with mostly clear skies and unseasonably warm temperatures, it should be the perfect weather for Mardi Gras parades!

Here's a look at all of the parades that are happening today!

Sunday, Feb. 19

Krewe of Nereids, Waveland, 12 p.m.

In Waveland, the secret, all-female Krewe of Nereids' parade will roll at noon on Sunday, beginning on Drinkwater Road and ending on Auderer Blvd. This year marks a milestone for the krewe -- their 50th year in existence -- and that's portrayed in their theme, which is "Nereids Goes Gold." The krewe began in the 1960's as a way for professional women to help bring more business to the area.

Krewe of Barkloxi, Biloxi, 2 p.m.

The first-ever Krewe of Barkloxi Bow Wow parade will make its way through the Biloxi Town Green on Sunday at 2 p.m. The public is invited to bring its pups to join in the parade or to bring lawn chairs and blankets to hang out on the grass and watch the pooches' procession. Dogs and their owners are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. A donation will be asked for participants' registration fees, with the proceeds being given to the South Mississippi Humane Society.

