HS basketball region tournament scores

Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

Harrison Central was the only school from the six coastal counties to have both of its basketball programs win their respective region tournaments. The George County boys took home the 7-6A title, while St. Martin won the 7-6A girls championship.

In region 8-5A, the Gautier boys took the top seed despite finishing last in the regular season, while the Pascagoula Lady Panthers dominated the girls bracket.

It was Hattiesburg and Picayune in the region 7-5A title games, but the Picayune boys won while the Hattiesburg girls earned the top spot.

In region 8-4A, the Bay High Tigers finished on top, while the Pass Christian Lady Pirates held off Bay High in the girls championship game.

REGION 8-6A BOYS GULFPORT 50 Biloxi 49 FINAL (Tue.) Hancock 49 HARRISON CEN. 76 FINAL (Tue.) Hancock 37 BILOXI 66 FINAL (Fri.) Gulfport 60 HARRISON CEN. 63 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Harrison Central -- 2. Gulfport -- 3. Biloxi

REGION 8-6A GIRLS Gulfport 33 BILOXI 56 FINAL (Tue.) Hancock 21 HARRISON CEN. 59 FINAL (Tue.) Hancock 32 GULFPORT 33 FINAL (Fri.) Biloxi 35 HARRISON CEN. 39 F/OT (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Harrison Central -- 2. Biloxi -- 3. Gulfport

REGION 7-6A BOYS D'Iberville 53 OCEAN SPRINGS 56 FINAL (Tue.) St. Martin 51 GEORGE COUNTY 57 F/OT (Tue.) D'Iberville 51 ST. MARTIN 67 FINAL (Fri.) Ocean Springs 55 GEORGE COUNTY 59 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. George County -- 2. Ocean Springs -- 3. St. Martin

REGION 7-6A GIRLS D'Iberville 35 OCEAN SPRINGS 46 FINAL (Tue.) ST. MARTIN 55 George County 50 FINAL (Tue.) D'IBERVILLE 55 George County 45 FINAL (Fri.) Ocean Springs 44 ST. MARTIN 50 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. St. Martin -- 2. Ocean Springs -- 3. D'Iberville

REGION 8-5A BOYS Long Beach 49 WEST HARRISON 55 FINAL (Tue.) GAUTIER 48 Pascagoula 44 FINAL (Tue.) Long Beach 45 PASCAGOULA 53 FINAL (Thu.) GAUTIER 32 West Harrison 28 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Gautier -- 2. West Harrison -- 3. Pascagoula

REGION 8-5A GIRLS Long Beach 25 PASCAGOULA 49 FINAL (Tue.) Gautier 21 WEST HARRISON 31 FINAL (Tue.) Long Beach 22 GAUTIER 33 FINAL (Thu.) West Harrison 24 PASCAGOULA 54 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Pascagoula -- 2. West Harrison -- 3. Gautier

REGION 7-5A BOYS Pearl River Central 41 PICAYUNE 45 FINAL (Tue.) HATTIESBURG 55 Stone 47 FINAL (Tue.) Pearl River Central 45 STONE 61 FINAL (Fri.) PICAYUNE 49 Hattiesburg 33 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Picayune -- 2. Hattiesburg -- 3. Stone

REGION 7-5A GIRLS Pearl River Central 24 HATTIESBURG 47 FINAL (Tue.) Stone 24 PICAYUNE 44 FINAL (Tue.) Pearl River Central 32 STONE 38 FINAL (Fri.) Picayune 41 HATTIESBURG 45 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Hattiesburg -- 2. Picayune -- 3. Stone

REGION 8-4A BOYS St. Stanislaus 30 VANCLEAVE 35 FINAL (Tue.) MOSS POINT 58 East Central 50 F/2OT (Tue.) Moss Point 45 BAY HIGH 67 FINAL (Thu.) VANCLEAVE 49 Pass Christian 47 F/OT (Thu.) PASS CHRISTIAN 56 Moss Point 42 FINAL (Fri.) Vancleave 42 BAY HIGH 53 FINAL (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Bay High -- 2. Vancleave -- 3. Pass Christian -- 4. Moss Point

REGION 8-4A GIRLS EAST CENTRAL 59 Vancleave 39 FINAL (Tue.) PASS CHRISTIAN 56 East Central 55 FINAL (Tue.) Moss Point 49 BAY HIGH 53 FINAL (Thu.) East Central 25 MOSS POINT 41 FINAL (Fri.) PASS CHRISTIAN 45 Bay High 40 F/OT (Fri.)

PLAYOFF SEEDS: 1. Pass Christian -- 2. Bay High -- 3. Moss Point -- 4. East Central

REGION 8-3A BOYS: 1. Tylertown -- 2. West Marion -- 3. St. Patrick -- 4. Seminary

REGION 8-3A GIRLS: 1. Tylertown -- 2. Collins -- 3. St. Patrick -- 4. Seminary

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.