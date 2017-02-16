Date set for United Way dragon boat race

The United Way of South Mississippi is gearing up for an annual fundraising event on the Coast.

Athletes of all levels are invited register for the 2017 Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival. Teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer will race against other groups to cross the finish line first.

In 2016, the event raised around $30,000 for the non-profit organization.

No experience is necessary to compete, but registration is required. For more information, contact LeAnna Morgan at Lmorgan@unitedwaysm.org, or visit the United Way website.

