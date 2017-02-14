Saucier man sentenced to prison for choking girlfriend

A Saucier man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – domestic violence will serve a stiff prison sentence because of a Mississippi law enacted in 2010. The legislative amendment made any domestic violence involving strangulation a felony offense.

District Attorney Joel Smith said Todd Ray Bradley, of Saucier, pleaded guilty to the charge this week. Despite being a first-time offender, the judge sentenced Bradley to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Smith said Bradley, 23, admitted to assaulting and choking his then girlfriend on Dec. 30, 2014 while they were driving down Hwy. 90 in her car in Hancock County.

Police in Slidell, LA first responded to the incident after the woman escaped from the vehicle at a truck stop. The victim told authorities Bradley was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine at the time of the assault and threatened to kill her.

Smith said this kind of violence “cannot be tolerated.”

“Officers observed visible injuries to the victim’s face and neck that substantiated the strangulation report. The victim received assistance and support from the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence during the days following the event, and the defendant was located and arrested soon after the assault by U.S. Marshals," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel.

