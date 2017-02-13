Pass Road Elementary choir to sing with Foreigner

Choir singers at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport are getting the chance of a lifetime; to sing with Foreigner, one of the world's best-selling rock bands.

It was all made possible by choir director Diane Rush. She submitted a video of her students singing to a contest.



Rush said when she heard about the competition for the chance to sing with Foreigner, she began strategizing about how she could get her students to win.



"We chose 'I want to know what love is.' On a Friday morning, I got the video. I got it down to the size requirement for the contest, posted it," said Rush.



"To me, it's really awesome we get this chance," said fifth grader Gracie Blackwell.



"I've been teaching for 27 years, and this is one of most exciting things yet. I feel like I'm proud of the kids, and I reached another goal for myself," said Rush.



Foreigner will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Hard Rock Biloxi. Many of the singers at Pass Road Elementary say their families will be cheering them on in the crowd.



"My family, they are really, really crazy when you do a big opportunity like this," said fourth grader Alfred Scruggs.

"It'll be nerve-wracking. A lot of people will be watching us," said Gracie.



Rush said she chose the song "I want to know what love is" to submit, because it can have several different meanings, and her students are mature enough to understand many of them.



"It could be after a breakup, or if you want to fall in love, or it could be talking about loving the entire world, and I take it there for the elementary kids," said Rush.

Rush said the competition was won by the number of views it got online. Foreigner said they'll donate $500 to the Pass Road Elementary choir program for their win.

