Pass Road Elementary choir to sing with Foreigner - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass Road Elementary choir to sing with Foreigner

Foreigner will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Hard Rock Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) Foreigner will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Hard Rock Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Choir singers at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport are getting the chance of a lifetime; to sing with Foreigner, one of the world's best-selling rock bands.

It was all made possible by choir director Diane Rush. She submitted a video of her students singing to a contest.

Rush said when she heard about the competition for the chance to sing with Foreigner, she began strategizing about how she could get her students to win.

"We chose 'I want to know what love is.' On a Friday morning, I got the video. I got it down to the size requirement for the contest, posted it," said Rush.

"To me, it's really awesome we get this chance," said fifth grader Gracie Blackwell.

"I've been teaching for 27 years, and this is one of most exciting things yet.  I feel like I'm proud of the kids, and I reached another goal for myself," said Rush.

Foreigner will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Hard Rock Biloxi. Many of the singers at Pass Road Elementary say their families will be cheering them on in the crowd.

"My family, they are really, really crazy when you do a big opportunity like this," said fourth grader Alfred Scruggs.

"It'll be nerve-wracking. A lot of people will be watching us," said Gracie.

Rush said she chose the song "I want to know what love is" to submit, because it can have several different meanings, and her students are mature enough to understand many of them.

"It could be after a breakup, or if you want to fall in love, or it could be talking about loving the entire world, and I take it there for the elementary kids," said Rush.

Rush said the competition was won by the number of views it got online. Foreigner said they'll donate $500 to the Pass Road Elementary choir program for their win.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly