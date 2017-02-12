Lizana parade brings small town together

Many say the parade's small size is what makes it great. (Photo source: WLOX)

The small community of Lizana came together to celebrate carnival season in its 14th annual Mardi Gras parade.

Most of the parade-goers say its small size is what makes it great

"Most of the floats they let children ride because iit's so safe, and so family oriented, but a lot of the children don't ride in the bigger parades," said Sandra Dubuisson. "But this parade here, they choose to let the children ride on the float."

Several large floats, decorated cars, trucks, and horse drawn carriages took down Lizana School Road. Serving as king of the parade this year was Darcy Cuevas, with Cathy Cuevas as queen.

Those who looked close enough may have recognized the parade's grand marshal.

"This is my first Mardi Gras parade getting to be grand marshal, it's a lot of fun. A lot of people are out here and t's really nice weather so you can't beat it," said Meteorologist Andrew Wilson.

