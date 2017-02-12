New restaurant mixes BBQ and coffee

The restaurant is already making a name for itself. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Donna Rogers' new Moss Poss Point restaurant, , is banking it's success off of a unique combination - BBQ and coffee.

Nestled right off of Main Street in Moss Point, Lachelle's is run by the Rogers family.

"We're here six days a week, Monday through Saturday," Donna said. "It's me, my husband, and my son Zack, He's the main man on the grill."

The menu varies day by day; including items such as ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and sausage.

But, the restaurant offers an unusual pairing for the grilled eats - coffee.

"Jamaican coffee, I have Spanish coffee I have lattes," Rogers said.

In business just a few weeks, the bistro is already making a name for itself.

"Bringing a brand new flavor to the city of Moss Point, I love it," Donna said. "This is my hometown, this is where my heart is," Rogers said.

While the city struggles to bring in businesses, Rogers says she intentionally chose Moss Point because it's on the rise.

"What better way to just bring something new and different and to grow with the city," Rogers said.

With her family surrounding her, the entrepreneur works tirelessly to make her vision a reality.

"Just wanted to make somewhere warm and inviting that people wanted to gravitate and come and sit and visit and have something good to eat and have something warm in their hand to drink," Donna added.

And from the looks of things - the unusual combination is headed for success.

Lachelle's Coffee and Conversation and Friends BBQ has its official grand opening Feb. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 3430 Main Street in Moss Point.

