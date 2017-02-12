Moss Point students celebrate black history with movie screening

The Moss Point School District celebrated Black History Month with a private screening of the award winning movie Hidden Figures.

On Saturday, 51 middle and high school girls filed into the Grand Theatre in D'Iberville. Organized by the Moss Point Alumni Association, the screening aimed to put the spotlight on black women's accomplishments - especially in the sciences.

"We want girls to see other women of empowerment with brains and beauty. We want girls to....be able to know that they can do things, as well ," said Kathriena Walley of the Moss Point Alumni Association.

The group was able to host the event thanks to a number of sponsorships from different organizations in the Moss Point community.

"Our teachers really want us to be somebody, and they want to make it out of Moss Point because of all the negativity," said Tylexis Thompson.

Once the movie was over, the girls discussed its themes over lunch.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.