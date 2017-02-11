Krewe of Pearl parade in Picayune draws crowd

Eight floats were in this year's parade. (Photo source: WLOX)

Romance in Rio was the theme of the 2017 Krewe of the Pearl parade in Picayune Saturday.

The parade took off a little after 2 p.m. on Goodyear Boulevard, where crowds gathered to do what they do best.

"You get beads, and stuffed animals, and candy....it's so fun," said Parker Johnson

The parade's royalty were Queen Carmen Leon and King Victor Leon, who rode down the streets in a black convertible.

This was the parade's sixth year. According to residents, it has grown along with the town itself.

"Picayune is growing. It's starting to be a happening little town now," said Robert Coleman."We've been living here for 10 years now, and it's just getting bigger all the time."

Eight floats rolled down Goodyear Boulevard alongside several krewes, including Hancock County Humane Society

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.