Hundreds line the streets for Krewe of Legacy parade

Cloudy skies couldn't dampen the spirits of revelers at the Pass Christian Carnival Association's Krewe of Legacy parade in Harrison County.

Horse drawn carriages, traditional floats, and even a group of ATV's rolled down Cable Bridge Road, packed on both sides with people cheering and celebrating.

King Legacy Ray Stolz and Queen Legacy Jelena Stolz led the festivities through crowded streets.

"It's a great turn out. We usually have a pretty good turnout every year, but I think this year's a bit better. We're really pleased with it," Ray said. "It's a pretty big honor. We've been involved with this for five years with this crew. We're pretty honored to be chosen this year."

Out-of-towners were part of the festive crowd enjoying the party. Caroline from Wisconsin is escaping the winter weather on third visit to the Coast for Mardi Gras.

"They're just a fun parade. Everyone's colorful, they're friendly. It's just a fun place to be," Caroline said.

Others, like Craig Bringhurst from California, just happened upon the parade while traveling the country.

"We're on vacation for 8 or 9 months and this is the last part of it," said Craig. "We just kind of ended up here at the right time."

The 2017 parade had more than 50 entrants.

