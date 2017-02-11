Wetland Animals Super Saturday draws big crowd

More than 1,000 parents and students packed into the Aaron Jones Interactive Center Saturday for the Pascagoula-Gautier school district's most popular event.

The Wetlands Animal Day Super Saturday teaches kids and family about wildlife.

"These kids they don't get to see a lot of this stuff on a normal basis, and for us to be able to go to an area where a whole bunch of kids and parents are suppose to come and we get to educate them on the wildlife that surrounds them," Wild at Heart Rescue president Doug Pojeky said.

While some kids like 7-year-old Abdrial and his little sister weren't afraid to touch a 9-foot boa constrictor, many others were.

When asked if he was scared as he caressed the large snake, Abdrial shyly replied "No." Thankfully, the snake was only one of many attractions.

The event is made possible by five different wildlife organizations, and features animals like alligators, turtles, and smaller snakes.

Parents say Super Saturday a great way to get the kids out of the house for activities with educational benefits. But, many of the children were having so much fun - they didn't even realize they were learning.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.