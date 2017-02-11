First parades of the year roll today in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

First parades of the year roll today in South MS

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
The first Mardi Gras parades of the season are getting ready to roll this weekend all along the Gulf Coast. Krewes have spent the last few weeks putting the finishing touches on their floats and costumes and getting lots of goodies to throw out to the crowds of people lining the roads. 

If you're headed out to the parades today, you may want to grab an umbrella. WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne says there may be a few scattered showers, but overall, he expects it remain dry in most areas of South Mississippi. However, it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-70's. 

On Saturday, the 42nd annual Ocean Springs Elks parade will roll at 1 p.m. Traditionally, the parade is the first to roll on the Mississippi Gulf Coast each year. This year's procession will feature nearly 100 units. The parade begins at the corner of Front Beach and Porter Avenue. It will proceed to Washington Avenue, turning onto Government Street and then again on Holcomb Blvd. The theme for this year's parade is "Saturday Night Live."

The 4th annual Krewe Unique parade will roll immediately after the Elks' parade, treating parade-goers to two parades back-to-back. More than 40 units are expected to participate in this year's Unique parade. Patrice Pickett of Moss Point is this year's queen of the Unique parade and Dr. Kiono Barnes of Biloxi is the king.

In Biloxi, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will march in its annual parade beginning at 1 p.m. today. The theme for this year's parade is "Diamonds and Pearls." Nearly 50 units are expected to participate, including floats, dancers and Mardi Gras Indians.

The parade will begin at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue, proceeding west onto Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, around the loop to Howard Ave., then north on Caillavet St. It will take a right onto Esters Blvd. and end at Busch Park. 

Also at 1 p.m. today, the Pass Christian Carnival Association's Krewe of Legacy parade will roll through the streets of Harrison County, north of the interstate. This year's King Legacy is Ray Stolz and Queen Legacy is Jelena Stolz. The parade's theme is "Aladdin," with Mickey and Minnie Mouse serving as the grand marshals.

The parade will make a 5-mile circular route beginning at Neco's Market Place on the corner of J.P. Ladner and Vidalia Roads. The procession will then turn right on Edwin Ladner Road and take another right back onto Vidalia Road, ending where it began.

