Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory.

Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock 27 ST. PATRICK 76 Lumberton 57 PASCAGOULA 70 Moss Point 40 BAY 57 Ocean Springs 44 Forrest Co. AHS 41 PRC 58 HARRISON CENTRAL 58 St. Stanislaus 48 PASS CHRISTIAN 49 West Harrison 43

GIRLS Gulfport 42 BILOXI 46 Stone 34 D'IBERVILLE 55 Picayune 38 HANCOCK 47 ST. PATRICK 76 Lumberton 54 Pascagoula 48 MOSS POINT 51 Bay 28 OCEAN SPRINGS 43 FCAHS 43 PRC 39 HARRISON CENTRAL 58 St. Stanislaus 48 PASS CHRISTIAN 49 West Harrison 43

REGION 8-6A AT BILOXI DAY TIME Gulfport vs. Biloxi (girls) Tuesday 4 p.m. Hancock vs. Harrison Central (boys) Tuesday 5:30 p.m. Hancock vs. Harrison Central (girls) Tuesday 7 p.m. Gulfport vs. Biloxi (boys) Tuesday 8:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place Friday 4 p.m. Boys 3rd place Friday 5:30 p.m. Girls championship Friday 7 p.m. Boys championship Friday 8:30 p.m.

REGION 7-6A AT GEORGE CO. DAY TIME George County vs. St. Martin (girls) Tuesday 4 p.m. Ocean Springs vs. D'Iberville (boys) Tuesday 5:30 p.m. D'Iberville vs. Ocean Springs (girls) Tuesday 7 p.m. St. Martin vs. George County (boys) Tuesday 8:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place Friday 4 p.m. Boys 3rd place Friday 5:30 p.m. Girls championship Friday 7 p.m. Boys championship Friday 8:30 p.m.

REGION 8-5A AT WEST HARRISON DAY TIME Long Beach vs. Pascagoula (girls) Tuesday 4 p.m. West Harrison vs. Long Beach (boys) Tuesday 5:30 p.m. Gautier vs. West Harrison (girls) Tuesday 7 p.m. Gautier vs. Pascagoula (boys) Tuesday 8:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place Thursday 5 p.m. Boys 3rd place Thursday 6:30 p.m. Girls championship Friday 6 p.m. Boys championship Friday 7:30 p.m.

REGION 7-5A AT PRC DAY TIME Pearl River Central vs. Hattiesburg (girls) Tuesday 4 p.m. Pearl River Central vs. Picayune (boys) Tuesday 5:30 p.m. Stone vs. Picayune (girls) Tuesday 7 p.m. Stone vs. Hattiesburg (boys) Tuesday 8:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place Friday 4 p.m. Boys 3rd place Friday 5:30 p.m. Girls championship Friday 7 p.m. Boys championship Friday 8:30 p.m.

REGION 8-4A AT VANCLEAVE DAY TIME St. Stanislaus vs. Vancleave (boys) Tuesday 5 p.m. Vancleave vs. East Central (girls) Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Moss Point vs. East Central (boys) Tuesday 8 p.m. VAN/EC winner vs. Pass Christian (girls) Thursday 4 p.m. MP/EC winner vs. Bay High (boys) Thursday 5:30 p.m. Bay High vs. Moss Point (girls) Thursday 7 p.m. VAN/SSC winner vs. Pass Christian (boys) Thursday 8:30 p.m. Girls 3rd place Friday 4 p.m. Boys 3rd place Friday 5:30 p.m. Girls championship Friday 7 p.m. Boys championship Friday 8:30 p.m.

