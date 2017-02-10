Hancock County investigators working to get deadly heroin off streets

Officials are asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever is responsible for the drug. (Photo source: WLOX)

Authorities in Hancock County are asking for the public's help in tracking down the people responsible for putting a deadly form of heroin on the streets.

Commander Jeremy Skinner with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division says investigators are looking into more than an uptick in heroin usage. Officials are also looking for possible addition of the sedative fentanyl to the drug.

"In the labs in Mexico, it's easy for them to create this concoction and make fentanyl to lace the drug. A heroin user can't detect or know by it's looks if it's laced with fentanyl," said Skinner.

Authorities say the deadly mix of drugs could be responsible for four recent overdoses in Hancock County, one fatal.

The name of the victim who died has not been released, but authorities want the public to be aware of the situation. Meanwhile, Hancock County and Waveland officials have arrested arrested Jeremy Simpkins of Waveland on two felony narcotics warrants.

"We made the arrest yesterday for distribution of a controlled substance, heroin," said Skinner. "We can't say it's him that caused these overdoses, but he is a person we know that was selling in our community."

Simpkins has multiple prior drug convictions and was on probation at the time of this arrest.

"People in the public do have information. We're asking them to contact us to give information to help find the people responsible for selling these drugs, and help find the bad batch of heroin floating around our community," added Skinner.

Simpkins is currently being held at the Hancock County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are possible.

