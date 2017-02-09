MS man pleads guilty to attempted murder for claw hammer beating

A Covington County, MS, man pleaded guilty Thursday to nearly beating a woman to death with a claw hammer in Poplarville. District Attorney Hal Kittrell called the beating a “heinous crime.”

“It was one of the worst beatings I have witnesses in my law enforcement career where someone survived,” said Poplarville Police Chief Butch Raby.

Kittrell said the beating happened on Aug. 23, 2016.

That day, Poplarville police officers were called out to a home on North Jackson St. That’s where they found Sagan Brooks lying on a couch covered in blood.

Kittrell said Jason Sanford, 32, beat Brooks with a claw hammer and left the scene. Sanford was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder.

Brooks was treated for several injuries, including fractures to her face and jaw.

“The victim is still recovering from this heinous crime and will require further medical treatment,” Kittrell said after Sanford pleaded guilty. “She has truly been permanently injured by this man.”

Sanford will be sentenced on Feb. 28. He faces at least 20 years behind bars.

