DUI enforcement officers ramp up game day patrols

Millions of people across the county watch the Super Bowl. Many do so at parties, or bars. While they enjoyed themselves during the game, police prepared to interact with drivers afterward.

Law enforcement across the country teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special program called "Fans don't let fans drive drunk".

Officer Blake Tucker is a DUI enforcement officer for the Gulfport Police Department. He says the purpose of the heightened patrols is simple.

"Our whole goal is just to reduce crashes involving alcohol and or deaths," Tucker said, "We really encourage people to use a designated driver through the night to help us keep the streets and highways safe for the whole Gulf Coast; no matter if it's Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach."

Tucker and other DUI enforcement officers took to the streets before, during, and after the game, to keep impaired drivers off the roads. He credits designated drivers, taxis, and Uber for a recent decrease in DUI arrests.

"I actually have run into and spoken to some Uber drivers and they really stay busy over in Biloxi," Tucker said, "We have seen a small decline in our DUI arrests, and I'm hoping it is just people getting smarter and thinking about their choices before they decide to get behind the wheel after getting impaired."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has a "Safer Ride" mobile app that can help people find safe rides home.

