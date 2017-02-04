St. Patrick wins 1A/2A/3A soccer state championship - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick wins 1A/2A/3A soccer state championship

CLINTON, MS (WLOX) -

Tyler Musial scored two goals in St. Patrick's 4-0 win over Forest in the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon.

The senior also tallied an assist on Eiland Stebly's goal, while Ricardo Quintana added another goal to give the Fighting Irish back-to-back state titles and three in the last four years.

The Bay High Tigers trailed the Florence Eagles 1-0 19 minutes into the 4A state championship, but Bay High scored with four minutes remaining in the half. 

The Tigers were looking for their first state championship since winning it all in 2012, but Florence won in a shootout 3-2.

1A/2A/3A BOYS SCORE
ST. PATRICK 4
Forest 0 FINAL

4A BOYS SCORE
Bay 1
FLORENCE 1 FINAL

*Florence wins 3-2 in shootout

5A GIRLS SCORE
West Harrison 0
OXFORD 2 FINAL

6A GIRLS SCORE
Ocean Springs 1
NORTHWEST RANKIN 2 F/OT

6A BOYS SCORE
Ocean Springs 0
NORTHWEST RANKIN 2 FINAL

