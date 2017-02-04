Jackson County Animal Shelter holds adoption event - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County Animal Shelter holds adoption event

Most animals will be available for adoption for $25. (Photo source: WLOX) Most animals will be available for adoption for $25. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is at full capacity once again. To help find the four-legged animals a forever home, the shelter is hosting a Valentine's Day adoption event.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, future pet parents can stop by the shelter and adopt most animals for only $25 a each.

Additionally, those who buy a shelter calendar for $10 will be entered into a drawing to win a handful of prizes; including dinner for two at Half Shell Oyster house and a $150 pearl necklace from Leather and Pearl.

The animal shelter urges people to adopt and not shop. Each pet adopted will be spayed and neutered.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

