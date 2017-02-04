Jackson County Animal Shelter holds adoption event

Most animals will be available for adoption for $25. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is at full capacity once again. To help find the four-legged animals a forever home, the shelter is hosting a Valentine's Day adoption event.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, future pet parents can stop by the shelter and adopt most animals for only $25 a each.

Additionally, those who buy a shelter calendar for $10 will be entered into a drawing to win a handful of prizes; including dinner for two at Half Shell Oyster house and a $150 pearl necklace from Leather and Pearl.

The animal shelter urges people to adopt and not shop. Each pet adopted will be spayed and neutered.

