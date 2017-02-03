Deer collisions lead to costly repairs

The shop is staying full at Advanced Collision in Biloxi, and much of that business is a result of deer collisions.

Manager Jerry Morton says there have been quite a few more than usual this year, and those collisions will typically be quite costly.

"Generally, I would guess probably 2,000 to 5,000. Probably in that area, of course depending on how fast you were going at the time, how big the deer was," said Morton.

That work can also leave you without a vehicle for upwards of two weeks, the damage sometimes affecting more than just the area of the initial hit.

While deer can be found grazing along major thoroughfares, Morton says deer collisions can occur almost anywhere.

"You see the deer hits pretty much everywhere. It's not just on highways or rural roads. We've seen a few right here on Popp's Ferry Road. So there's no particular area, you've just gotta be aware of your surroundings," Morton said.

