Coast group plans 'No Ban, No Wall' rally

In response to President Trumps recent travel ban, people on the Coast are planning to stand in solidarity with those affected.

On Feb. 7, The MS Gulf Coast Sisters Solidarity group is hosting a No Ban, No Wall Rally at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.

Organizers posted on Facebook, "We will be gathering on the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus to stand in solidarity with our immigrant and refugee brothers and sisters. Specifically, we will hear brief statements from representatives from the Latino and Muslim communities."

In addition to the rally, the group is urging people to reach out to local, state, and federal representatives.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.