Carriere man gets maximum sentence for DUI manslaughter

A Carriere man received the maximum sentence for a DUI crash that killed a passenger riding in his vehicle in 2014.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said a jury found Walter Dewayne Sanford, 52, guilty of DUI manslaughter in the death of Teresa Spiers on Jan. 20. Friday, Judge Claiborne McDonald, IV sentenced Sanford to 25 years in prison.

Kittrell said the fatal crash happened on I-59 on Nov. 20, 2014.

“Sanford was driving under the influence on Interstate 59 when he struck another vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle he hit was not seriously injured,” Kittrell said. “Unfortunately, Teresa Spiers, a passenger with Mr. Sanford, was killed in the wreck.”

Kittrell said the judge noted this was at least Sanford’s fifth DUI conviction before handing down the sentence.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.