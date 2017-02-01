Woolmarket residents express concerns over proposed development

A heated meeting about a proposed development in Woolmarket had residents expressing mixed emotions with signs and outbursts Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)

A heated meeting about a proposed development in Woolmarket had residents expressing mixed emotions with signs and outbursts Wednesday.

Amid resistance from some residents to exactly what Pitcher Point Investments proposes to happen in Woolmarket, a lawyer for the project explained his connection to the area and why he wants to see it grow in a controlled way.

"If we don't look forward to planning, we lose," said the attorney.

Many Woolmarket residents made it clear they love their community and its rural feel, and they're nervous about what the proposed development will bring.

The proposed construction would include the rezoning of a 600-acre area north of I-10 for mixed use development, turning the land into a community called Belle La Vie. It would include single family homes, apartments, large retail stores, and small businesses.

Many seemed to be in agreement they would like to see current developments that are still incomplete, like Hidden Springs, finished before adding on any new construction.

Residents are still skeptical about the proposed "city within a city." Some say they don't want Woolmarket construction to resemble the ongoing construction in East Biloxi.

A lawyer for Pitcher Point Investments said statistics show people want to live in Woolmarket and are moving there. He said he wants to organize the community ahead of further population increase.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.