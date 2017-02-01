National Signing Day: Full list of high school coast football scholarships

National Signing Day was February 1 across the country. The class of 2017 is one to remember for those who are football fans on the Mississippi gulf coast.

More than 50 athletes signed football scholarships at either the FBS, FCS or junior college level. If you see a name omitted from this list, please e-mail the sports department.

LAST FIRST HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Barnes Vernon Bay Pearl River CC Brown Chris Bay Pearl River CC Bradford Jiles Biloxi Miss. Gulf Coast CC Case Blayr Biloxi Pearl River CC Jones Tim Biloxi Southern Miss Myers Ethan Biloxi Southern Miss Price Tyler Biloxi Miss. Gulf Coast CC Ross Nick Biloxi Holmes CC Talavara Skylar Biloxi Holmes CC Tiblier Nick Biloxi Co-Lin Barnes Tyler D'Iberville Southern Miss Polk D.J. D'Iberville Miss. Gulf Coast CC Thompson Calvin D'Iberville Southeastern (FL) Auvil Devin East Central Jones County JC Cumbest Ryan East Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC Estes Conner East Central Louisiana Tech Blankenship Dominic Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC Gainer Paul Gautier Southern Miss Scott Justin Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC Torrey De'Andre Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC Fryfogle Tyrese George County Indiana Gentry Kaleb George County East Mississippi CC Dunomes Nicholas Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC Fells Princeton Gulfport Alcorn State Ford* Cleveland Gulfport Alcorn State Stevenson Dennis Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC Tyson Lucious Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC Hunter Calvin Harrison Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC Shoemaker Jacob Harrison Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC Vance Noah Harrison Central Southeastern Louisiana Williams Tavis Harrison Central Jackson State Warren J'arius Long Beach Navy Marcel Rayshon Moss Point Jones County JC Peairs Marquis Moss Point Miss. Gulf Coast CC Carter David Ocean Springs Iowa Western CC King Thaddeus Ocean Springs Jones County JC Williams* Austin Ocean Springs Mississippi State Hunter* Reginald Pascagoula East Mississippi CC Jackson Rasheed Pascagoula East Mississippi CC Jackson* James Pascagoula Mississippi State Swanier V.J. Pass Christian East Central CC Davis Wyatt Pearl River Central Pearl River CC Graham Louis Picayune Pearl River CC Littles Josh Picayune Jackson State Hart Chad Poplarville Pearl River CC Johnson Aritaeus Poplarville Co-Lin CC Pernell Jesse Poplarville Pearl River CC Waller Jamerrick Poplarville Pearl River CC Overman III Wayne St. Martin Air Force Reddix* Kalem St. Martin Miss. Gulf Coast CC Blanchard Corbin St. Stanislaus Air Force Brennan Myles St. Stanislaus LSU Cook Mark St. Stanislaus Pearl River CC Pittman Darius St. Stanislaus Purdue Rogers Chase St. Stanislaus Louisiana-Lafayette Avery Terrion Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC Brown Nick Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC Hunt Mason Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC Johnson R'tarriun Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC

* - early enrollee

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.