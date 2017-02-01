National Signing Day: Full list of high school coast football sc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

National Signing Day: Full list of high school coast football scholarships

St. Stanislaus football signing class includes PRCC, Louisiana-Lafayette, LSU, Purdue, and Air Force. (Photo source: WLOX) St. Stanislaus football signing class includes PRCC, Louisiana-Lafayette, LSU, Purdue, and Air Force. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

National Signing Day was February 1 across the country. The class of 2017 is one to remember for those who are football fans on the Mississippi gulf coast.

More than 50 athletes signed football scholarships at either the FBS, FCS or junior college level. If you see a name omitted from this list, please e-mail the sports department.

LAST FIRST HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
Barnes Vernon Bay Pearl River CC
Brown Chris Bay Pearl River CC
Bradford Jiles Biloxi Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Case Blayr Biloxi Pearl River CC
Jones Tim Biloxi Southern Miss
Myers Ethan Biloxi Southern Miss
Price Tyler Biloxi Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Ross Nick Biloxi Holmes CC
Talavara Skylar Biloxi Holmes CC
Tiblier Nick Biloxi Co-Lin
Barnes Tyler D'Iberville Southern Miss
Polk D.J. D'Iberville Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Thompson Calvin D'Iberville Southeastern (FL)
Auvil Devin East Central Jones County JC
Cumbest Ryan East Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Estes Conner East Central Louisiana Tech
Blankenship Dominic Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Gainer Paul Gautier Southern Miss
Scott Justin Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Torrey De'Andre Gautier Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Fryfogle Tyrese George County Indiana
Gentry Kaleb George County East Mississippi CC
Dunomes Nicholas Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Fells Princeton Gulfport Alcorn State
Ford* Cleveland Gulfport Alcorn State
Stevenson Dennis Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Tyson Lucious Gulfport Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Hunter Calvin Harrison Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Shoemaker Jacob Harrison Central Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Vance Noah Harrison Central Southeastern Louisiana
Williams Tavis Harrison Central Jackson State
Warren J'arius Long Beach Navy
Marcel Rayshon Moss Point Jones County JC
Peairs Marquis Moss Point Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Carter David Ocean Springs Iowa Western CC
King Thaddeus Ocean Springs Jones County JC
Williams* Austin Ocean Springs Mississippi State
Hunter* Reginald Pascagoula East Mississippi CC
Jackson Rasheed Pascagoula East Mississippi CC
Jackson* James Pascagoula Mississippi State
Swanier V.J. Pass Christian East Central CC
Davis Wyatt Pearl River Central Pearl River CC
Graham Louis Picayune Pearl River CC
Littles Josh Picayune Jackson State
Hart Chad Poplarville Pearl River CC
Johnson Aritaeus Poplarville Co-Lin CC
Pernell Jesse Poplarville Pearl River CC
Waller Jamerrick Poplarville Pearl River CC
Overman III Wayne St. Martin Air Force
Reddix* Kalem St. Martin Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Blanchard Corbin St. Stanislaus Air Force
Brennan Myles St. Stanislaus LSU
Cook Mark St. Stanislaus Pearl River CC
Pittman Darius St. Stanislaus Purdue
Rogers Chase St. Stanislaus Louisiana-Lafayette
Avery Terrion Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Brown Nick Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Hunt Mason Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Johnson R'tarriun Stone Miss. Gulf Coast CC

* - early enrollee

