Sharp objects found in smokeless tobacco, company issues recall

Copenhagen's Long Cut Straight smokeless tobacco is among those on the recall list, but only for overseas military. (Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a nationwide recall on several of its smokeless tobacco products after receiving complaints of sharp metal objects found in some cans.

The company said in a news release the complaints came in from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

In each case, the sharp objects were spotted before use, so no consumer injuries have been reported, the company said.

The products, including major brands Copenhagen and Skoal, were manufactured at the company’s Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationwide.

The company said it has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and it’s working with federal authorities to fix the problem.

This recalls applies to select cans with no printed code on the bottom of the can or with codes that begin with the letters F, R, K, or P:

Cope Brand Products

Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Brand Products

Extra Long Cut Natural

Long Cut Mint

Long Cut Southern Blend

Pouch Mint

Pouch Wintergreen

Long Cut (overseas military only)

Fine Cut (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch (overseas military only)

Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Husky Brand Products

Fine Cut Natural

Long Cut Straight

Long Cut Wintergreen

Skoal Brand Products

Bandit Mint

Bandit Wintergreen

Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Cherry

Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Classic

Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

Long Cut Spearmint

Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

Snus Mint

Snus Smooth Mint

Xtra Long Cut Mint

Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

If you have a product on this list, USSTC says you should not open or use the product. Consumers can call 1-866-201-9136 for a refund.

