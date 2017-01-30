SRHS working to spread heart disease awareness

February is American Heart Month and Singing River Health System is working to spread awareness about heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in Mississippi and in the United States. Every year one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. Every 34 seconds in the US, someone has a heart attack, and every 40 seconds someone suffers a stroke

Singing River Health System wants to help people not only become more aware of the causes of heart disease, strokes, and aneurisms, but also provide screenings to identify the risk factors that lead to those health problems. Their cardiology staff is offering two heart screenings clinics at a special rate, as well as calcium score screenings that can be scheduled at one of three locations.

"Things that really affect heart disease and health. And a way to really take care of it is through risk factors, blood pressure being extremely important. You know, blood pressure being greater than 140 for the top number? Getting under that," said Dr. Satjit Adlakha. "Cholesterol levels are extremely important to take care of diabetes. Smoking, smoking, smoking... Smoking is probably the number one modifiable risk factor."

The heart health screenings are Monday, February 20th at the Singing River Heathplex and Monday, March 6 at the Ocean Springs CV Clinic. Both run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. That screening is $75.

The calcium score screening is $65 and can be scheduled until February 28 at Ocean Springs Hospital, Singing River Medical Park, or Singing River Hospital. You may call (228) 809-2355 to schedule your screening.

