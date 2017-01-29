Scuba Steve: 'I'm officially cancer-free'

Following a two-year battle with cancer, Coast businessman Steve Johnson - more commonly known as "Scuba Steve" - made a big announcement on his 33rd birthday.

Taking to Facebook to share the good news, Steve told his many supporters that his is now cancer-free.

Throughout his two-year battle, Johnson has received tremendous support from the community. In December 2015, Chick-Fil-A in Gulfport donated 20 percent of its profits to help with Johnson's medical expenses.

