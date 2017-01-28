South Mississippians offer helping hands in Hattiesburg and Petal

A group from Oasis Church in Pascagoula joined forces with Samaritan's Purse to help wherever necessary. (Photo source: WLOX)

The needs of people affected by a recent tornado in Hattiesburg and Petal is great. Anything from meals and water, to materials, and sometimes just able bodies to help clear debris are needed.

One organization rallies volunteers from across the country to fill in the gaps. Saturday, Samaritan's Purse had some help from a few South Mississippians to do just that.

A group from Oasis Church in Pascagoula joined forces with Samaritan's Purse to help wherever necessary.

"A lot of times people don't realize how good we have it until something happens," Brian Waters said. "And then it reminds us all how blessed we really are."

Volunteer team leader Henry Walters had a bigger team than he's used to, but it allowed the group to help more people.

"Every disaster is different. Even two ice storms, totally different. What happens and the reaction in the community," Walters said, "Floods, you know you're talking two to four feet. And one of the sites last year, I was in a house where the water had been twenty feet deep. So, what you do is just what's needed."

For Oasis Church Volunteers, the lasting memory of Hurricane Katrina was the only motivation they needed, to lend a helping hand.

"You see things like this on the news, and it reminds you of what we went through during Katrina and other hurricanes. People were so good to us during those times and it's an opportunity for us to give back to those who are suffering at this time," said Waters, "Things like this bring it home and let us know that, you know, we're all in this thing together. And we're not enemies, we're all helping each other, meeting people for the first time, it's like we've been friends for years."

The eight volunteers from Oasis, joined nearly 40 other volunteers to work on multiple houses on Magnolia Street, which was one of the hardest hit areas.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.