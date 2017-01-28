Moss Point community works to revive youth baseball

Community members in Moss Point are working to bring youth baseball back to the city, and are reaching out to residents for help.

Volunteers filled the Frederick Street Park Complex on Saturday to repair its three softball fields.

"Last year it kinda fell besides the wayside, said Carmen Huckleby. "So this year we decided to let's bring it back to our kids so they can have a competitive way to play as the other kids here on the Coast."

Huckleby is leading the way as president of the city's Cal Ripken baseball league. The list of to-do's extensive.

"Repainting all the bleachers, repaired lights put in under the pavilion. We gotta do fence repairs dug out repairs, we gotta do a lot," said league treasurer Chuck Redmond. "We've started this league from ground zero, we have no funds," said Redmond.

The organization is relying on donations to fuel the program for 2017, and contributions have already started to trickle in.

"We have a need for volunteers, sponsorships," Redmond said. "We need Moss Point kids to get excited about baseball again," Redmond said.

League vice president Roscoe Stallworth added, "Last year we didn't have a league here and all the kids spread all over the county, so our biggest challenge is getting them back."

The league - which offers t-ball, coach pitch, minor league and major league - is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. Registration is $65 for the first child of a household, $55 for the second, and $45 for the third.

"The most important thing is keeping these kids off the street, giving them something to do keeping them out of trouble," Stallworth said. "If they don't have nothing to do, you already know what's going to happen."

Registration will run every Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. until Feb. 18. For more information contact Carmen Huckleby at 228-219-1016, or Roscoe Stallworth at 228-627 1677.

