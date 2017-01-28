Moss Point community works to revive youth baseball - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point community works to revive youth baseball

Community members are working to bring the league back to Moss Point. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Community members are working to bring the league back to Moss Point. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Community members in Moss Point are working to bring youth baseball back to the city, and are reaching out to residents for help. 

Volunteers filled the Frederick Street Park Complex on Saturday to repair its three softball fields.

"Last year it kinda fell besides the wayside, said Carmen Huckleby. "So this year we decided to let's bring it back to our kids so they can have a competitive way to play as the other kids here on the Coast."

Huckleby is leading the way as president of the city's Cal Ripken baseball league. The list of to-do's extensive.

"Repainting all the bleachers, repaired lights put in under the pavilion. We gotta do fence repairs dug out repairs, we gotta do a lot," said league treasurer Chuck Redmond. "We've started this league from ground zero, we have no funds," said Redmond. 

The organization is relying on donations to fuel the program for 2017, and contributions have already started to trickle in.

"We have a need for volunteers, sponsorships," Redmond said. "We need Moss Point kids to get excited about baseball again," Redmond said. 

League vice president Roscoe Stallworth added, "Last year we didn't have a league here and all the kids spread all over the county, so our biggest challenge is getting them back." 

The league - which offers t-ball, coach pitch, minor league and major league - is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. Registration is $65 for the first child of a household, $55 for the second, and $45 for the third. 

"The most important thing is keeping these kids off the street, giving them something to do keeping them out of trouble," Stallworth said. "If they don't have nothing to do, you already know what's going to happen."

Registration will run every Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. until Feb. 18. For more information contact Carmen Huckleby at 228-219-1016, or Roscoe Stallworth at 228-627 1677.  

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly