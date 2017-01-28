Organization donates special needs swing to Hiller park

Donna, holding back tears, was able to swing for the first time in her life on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thanks to a charitable donation, a Biloxi resident named Donna was able to to go for her first swing.

The International Order of Alhambra purchased a special needs swing for Hiller Park that will allow people who use wheelchairs to feel the sensation of swinging through the air.

"We've seen the problems when [people with special needs] come over to the park, and the people in the wheelchairs don't have the opportunity to play or participate because they're limited," said Past Supreme Director Jim Rigby.

Friends of Hiller Park, an organization committed to the revitalization of the recreational area, was on hand to watch Donna have the time of her life.

"It was awesome. I mean I've been working in Special Ed. for my whole life, but for people that don't have that experience it's just very heart-wrenching," said Shirley Lovelace.

The International Order of Alhambra is a Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to helping the developmentally disabled. Rigby says the choice to donate the swing was easy.

"Here's an opportunity for people to be people, and for these special needs people in wheelchairs to

Next, the swing will have a seat added to it so those who do not use wheelchairs can enjoy it as well.

