Friday soccer playoff and basketball results: Bay High boys advance

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Bay High Tigers soccer team is hoping a fourth time is the charm in the 4A south state playoffs after beating Northeast Jones 5-1 in the second round Friday night.

Bay High has been eliminated in the 4A semifinals in each of the past three years by St. Stanislaus, which has its second-round playoff game against West Lauderdale scheduled for Saturday.

The Lady Tigers also hosted a playoff game Friday night but lost to West Lauderdale 7-0. The Long Beach Lady Bearcats were eliminated in the 5A playoffs against South Jones 2-0.

BOYS SOCCER RESULT/TIME
Oak Grove George County 6 p.m. Saturday
Brandon Ocean Springs 3 p.m. Saturday
Long Beach West Jones 6 p.m. Saturday
South Jones West Harrison 2 p.m. Saturday
St. Stanislaus West Lauderdale 1 p.m. Saturday
St. Patrick St. Joseph 1 p.m. Saturday
Northeast Jones 1 BAY HIGH 5 FINAL

GIRLS SOCCER RESULT/TIME
Oak Grove Ocean Springs 1 p.m. Saturday
Gulfport Brandon 3 p.m. Saturday
West Harrison West Jones 5 p.m. Saturday
Pass Christian Northeast Jones 3 p.m. Saturday
Our Lady Academy St. Joseph 1 p.m. Saturday
SOUTH JONES 2 Long Beach 0 FINAL
WEST LAUDERDALE 7 Bay High 0 FINAL

 

BOYS BASKETBALL
VANCLEAVE 46 East Central 35
D'IBERVILLE 75 George County 72
POPLARVILLE 44 Greene County 39
Petal 49 HARRISON CENTRAL 52
Stone 44 HATTIESBURG 52
West Harrison 38 PASCAGOULA 65
ST. PATRICK 60 Perry Central 41
PICAYUNE 53 Pearl River Central 32
OCEAN SPRINGS 43 St. Martin 40

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vancleave 35 EAST CENTRAL 62
D'IBERVILLE 51 George County 48
Poplarville 49 GREENE COUNTY 59
BILOXI 49 Hancock 23
Petal 27 HARRISON CENTRAL 66
Stone 32 HATTIESBURG 59
Moss Point 25 PASS CHRISTIAN 59
ST. PATRICK 63 Perry Central 37
Ocean Springs 44 ST. MARTIN 46

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about."

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m.

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

