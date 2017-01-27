Friday soccer playoff and basketball results: Bay High boys advance

The Bay High Tigers soccer team is hoping a fourth time is the charm in the 4A south state playoffs after beating Northeast Jones 5-1 in the second round Friday night.

Bay High has been eliminated in the 4A semifinals in each of the past three years by St. Stanislaus, which has its second-round playoff game against West Lauderdale scheduled for Saturday.

The Lady Tigers also hosted a playoff game Friday night but lost to West Lauderdale 7-0. The Long Beach Lady Bearcats were eliminated in the 5A playoffs against South Jones 2-0.

BOYS SOCCER RESULT/TIME Oak Grove George County 6 p.m. Saturday Brandon Ocean Springs 3 p.m. Saturday Long Beach West Jones 6 p.m. Saturday South Jones West Harrison 2 p.m. Saturday St. Stanislaus West Lauderdale 1 p.m. Saturday St. Patrick St. Joseph 1 p.m. Saturday Northeast Jones 1 BAY HIGH 5 FINAL

GIRLS SOCCER RESULT/TIME Oak Grove Ocean Springs 1 p.m. Saturday Gulfport Brandon 3 p.m. Saturday West Harrison West Jones 5 p.m. Saturday Pass Christian Northeast Jones 3 p.m. Saturday Our Lady Academy St. Joseph 1 p.m. Saturday SOUTH JONES 2 Long Beach 0 FINAL WEST LAUDERDALE 7 Bay High 0 FINAL

BOYS BASKETBALL VANCLEAVE 46 East Central 35 D'IBERVILLE 75 George County 72 POPLARVILLE 44 Greene County 39 Petal 49 HARRISON CENTRAL 52 Stone 44 HATTIESBURG 52 West Harrison 38 PASCAGOULA 65 ST. PATRICK 60 Perry Central 41 PICAYUNE 53 Pearl River Central 32 OCEAN SPRINGS 43 St. Martin 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL Vancleave 35 EAST CENTRAL 62 D'IBERVILLE 51 George County 48 Poplarville 49 GREENE COUNTY 59 BILOXI 49 Hancock 23 Petal 27 HARRISON CENTRAL 66 Stone 32 HATTIESBURG 59 Moss Point 25 PASS CHRISTIAN 59 ST. PATRICK 63 Perry Central 37 Ocean Springs 44 ST. MARTIN 46

