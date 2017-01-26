Gulfport WIN Center now providing help for job seekers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport WIN Center now providing help for job seekers

The WIN Job Center in Gulfport on Southpark Dr. is helping South Mississippians in need of work find jobs in new and improved ways after reopening. (Photo source: WLOX) The WIN Job Center in Gulfport on Southpark Dr. is helping South Mississippians in need of work find jobs in new and improved ways after reopening. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The WIN Job Center in Gulfport on Southpark Dr. is helping South Mississippians in need of work find jobs in new and improved ways after reopening.

Steven Smith said instead of being discouraged by his current job seeker status, he's encouraged by the help he's getting at the Gulfport WIN Center.

"It feels good to me, because they help you. Anywhere else, you're just lost and no one knows what to do. You think, 'I went for nothing,' but not down here. They help you. It's the business," said Smith.

Taking care of people who come into their office looking for help is a top priority for people here.

"Anyone looking for a job and believes they might benefit from adult education, we hook them up with that here," said Mark Henry, with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. 

Henry said MGCCC, DHS, and the Department of Rehabilitation Services are all partnering with this particular WIN Center. It's a complete program, which is the first of it's kind in our state.

"These agencies are working together with a common set of questions. If someone comes in, and says, 'I'm looking for a job,' by answering those questions the people are able to say, 'Oh, you just lost your job? Your kids might qualify for food stamps now. Let us connect you with DHS.'  Or, 'I see you have no high school diploma. Let us connect you with a community college,'" said Henry.

It's the kind of help job hunter Sangria Bacon says she needs while looking for her next job in the nursing field.

"I appreciate the WIN Center because of that and all the other agencies that are working in here with the WIN Center are appreciated as well, because this is a network, and we're all working together for one goal, and that's just to be successful," said Bacon.

Henry also said the Gulfport WIN Center specializes in helping veterans find work after their military service.

