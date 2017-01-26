Be on the lookout for man impersonating law officer in George Co, sheriff says

Sheriff Keith Havard wants residents to be aware of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer in the George County and Lucedale areas.

Havard said his department became aware of the impersonator after someone reported they were pulled over by a man in a dark colored car with blue lights in the dash Wednesday.

The victim said the man was wearing a black shirt and pants and was carrying a firearm and handcuffs. The suspect was described as a white man standing 6’ with short blonde hair.

Havard said investigators are now working to identify this impersonator.

If you are ever pulled over by someone you believe could be an impersonator, Havard said you should call 911 immediately and drive to a well-lit, populated area.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811 or the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

