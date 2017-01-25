Former Stone Tomcat turns lone JUCO offer into expected NFL draf - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former Stone Tomcat turns lone JUCO offer into expected NFL draft selection

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive coordinator Steve Davis said Texas A&M's Justin Evans once hit former Alabama running back Derrick Henry so hard that Henry approached Evans after the game just to give him his props.

Evans' ferocity comes as no surprise to those who have followed him since his time at Stone High School in Wiggins. His lone scholarship offer was from the school already situated right next to his hometown.

Baseball could've been his future, but the top college football programs really started to notice Evans during his development at MGCCC.

"Not having any offers other than from Gulf Coast, it's definitely a blessing," Evans said. "I just stay humble because of that."

One league executive claimed in September that Evans would be a top-20 pick in the NFL Draft this April. While that remains to be seen, he's taking the popular complaint-free approach after spending the last two years at Texas A&M.

"I would like to go first round but whatever happens, happens," Evans said. "First, second, third, fourth (round), whatever. I'd be blessed just to get drafted. I try not to be focus on that too much."

