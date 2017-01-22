Volunteers respond to Pine Belt clean up efforts

Heidelberg Mayor Martin Bunch and State Senator Juan Barnett organized a group of volunteers to help. (Photo source: WLOX)

The hum of chainsaws cutting fallen trees, a welcome sound to the people of affected by Saturday's tornado in Hattiesburg.

Leroy Milsap wasn't home when the tornado hit, but was stunned by what he saw when he returned.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I got back here. I couldn't get in my front door, that big tree had the front door blocked," said Milsap. "I couldn't get in the house, the whole house was torn up. The back end fell down over the door and... it was a mess.

Heidelberg Mayor Martin Bunch and State Senator Juan Barnett organized a group of volunteers to help where they could. Many came from out of town to lend a hand with clean up efforts.

"Seeing people helping people, that's what we need to do. That's what it's all about," said Bunch. "People helping people."

And for some, helping means simply making sure everyone is fed.

Anybody who wants to come by," added Rico Strick. "We're just feeding them because they're working hard out there. We'll take care of them."

Four people where killed during the overnight tornado, and nearly 7,600 remain without power.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.