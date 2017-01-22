William Carey cancels classes; asks volunteers to hold off recovery efforts

Following Saturday morning's devastating tornado, the Hattiesburg campus of William Carey University will be closed for classes on Monday.

Online classes will continue as scheduled, students will be notified about the status of other classes. The Tradition campus in Biloxi will meet on its regular schedule.

Additionally, university officials ask that volunteers hold off on coming to the campus to help with cleanup and recovery efforts.

The university released a statement Sunday citing safety concerns as the reason why they don't want people on the school's grounds just yet. William Carey had originally said volunteers could arrive after 1 p.m on Sunday to help with clean-up efforts.

Clean up begins pic.twitter.com/QsJW8k2oiK — William Carey Univ. (@WmCareyU) January 21, 2017

According to Mia Overton, the university's communications specialist, officials at William Carey are still meeting to determine when students can pick up their belongings. They are also still trying to figure out classes and work schedules for the faculty and staff. The school will be closed indefinitely after much of the campus was destroyed.

Additional images from our Hattiesburg survey team - most of these around William Carey University. pic.twitter.com/z3uz99I1yU — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 21, 2017

For other ways to volunteer, the university asks that you contact Dr. Lynne Houston at 601-297-6889. Donations can be mailed to the WCU Offices of Advancement, 498 Tuscan Ave., Box 141, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. For additional information, please contact Dr. Monica Marlowe at 601-528-4975.

