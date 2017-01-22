Police searching for suspect in Wiggins robbery

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing a store in Wiggins at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say the suspect walked into the Cabin Store on Parkway Drive just before 9 p.m., holding the cashier at gunpoint and demanding the money in the register. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, getting into a dark-colored sedan thought to be a Nissan Sentra.

The male suspect was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a blue Nautica hoodie, and a camouflage face covering.

Wiggins Police say a second, unknown suspect was waiting in the vehicle during the robbery. Both suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the robbery or either suspect is asked to contact Wiggins Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.