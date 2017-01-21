William Carey Univ. hit hard by early-morning tornado - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

William Carey Univ. hit hard by early-morning tornado

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
William Carey University suffered major damage Saturday morning when a tornado devastated much of the area. (Photo source: WLOX News Now) William Carey University suffered major damage Saturday morning when a tornado devastated much of the area. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) -

The William Carey University campus is closed after a tornado touched down early Saturday morning, leaving much of the campus destroyed.

University officials say students are now being escorted from campus, advising that parents may now pick up students from the school in the Penton Street parking lot. 

The tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal around 4 a.m., killing at least three people in the area and leaving much devastation behind.

According to the university, multiple buildings -- including the dorms, Tatum Court, and Thomas Hall -- received heavy damage. Power lines are also reported to be down at the school's Hwy. 49 entrance.

Mia Overton, William Carey's public relations coordinator, says the safety of the students is the number one priority at this time.

"There are some minor injuries," Overton told our sister station WDAM. "Officials are working to ensure students are safe and accounted for. There is damage to most buildings on campus including cars and a home across campus is damaged."

Officials say all of William Carey's dorm rooms and the apartments on Tuscan Avenue have been checked and cleared.

The Hattiesburg campus will remain closed until further notice but campus officials say the Tradition campus is still open and will operate on its regular schedule.

