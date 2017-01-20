Friday HS basketball & soccer scores

Biloxi fans celebrate after Breanna Riley converts a layup as time expires to give Biloxi a 40-38 win over Gulfport.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes soccer team already clinched the region 8-5A championship, but they could still do some damage by keeping the Gautier Lady Gators out of the playoffs.

West Harrison's 3-0 win, along with Long Beach's 2-1 victory over Pascagoula, eliminated Gautier and gave Long Beach the second seed from region 8-5A.

On the boys side, the Hurricanes' 2-0 win over the Gators gave them the second seed behind Long Beach.

BOYS BASKETBALL Moss Point 34 BAY 66 Hancock 38 D'IBERVILLE 45 St. Stanislaus 43 EAST CENTRAL 44 PASCAGOULA 33 Gautier 32 St. Martin 38 GEORGE COUNTY 52 BILOXI 32 Gulfport 28 Pearl River Central 38 HATTIESBURG 63 CHRISTIAN COLLEGIATE ACA. 42 Newton County Aca. 33 Vancleave 42 PASS CHRISTIAN 62 Purvis 38 POPLARVILLE 44 PICAYUNE 70 Stone 51 LONG BEACH 62 West Harrison 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL Moss Point 26 BAY 60 Hancock 34 D'IBERVILLE 37 PASCAGOULA 40 Gautier 22 ST. MARTIN 53 George County 22 BILOXI 40 Gulfport 38 Pearl River Central 17 HATTIESBURG 44 Christian Collegiate Aca. 33 NEWTON CO. ACA. 37 Vancleave 25 PASS CHRISTIAN 73 Picayune 35 STONE 39 Long Beach 25 WEST HARRISON 72

BOYS SOCCER Pascagoula 2 LONG BEACH 3 GULFPORT 5 Pass Christian 0 Hattiesburg 1 PEARL RIVER CENTRAL 3 BILOXI 4 St. Martin 0 ST. STANISLAUS 10 Vancleave 1 Gautier 0 WEST HARRISON 2

GIRLS SOCCER VANCLEAVE 5 D'Iberville 2 Pascagoula 1 LONG BEACH 2 Resurrection 0 OUR LADY ACADEMY 7 Hattiesburg 2 PEARL RIVER CENTRAL 4 BILOXI 4 St. Martin 2 HANCOCK 2 St. Patrick 1 Gautier 0 WEST HARRISON 3

