Friday HS basketball & soccer scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday HS basketball & soccer scores

Biloxi fans celebrate after Breanna Riley converts a layup as time expires to give Biloxi a 40-38 win over Gulfport. Biloxi fans celebrate after Breanna Riley converts a layup as time expires to give Biloxi a 40-38 win over Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes soccer team already clinched the region 8-5A championship, but they could still do some damage by keeping the Gautier Lady Gators out of the playoffs.

West Harrison's 3-0 win, along with Long Beach's 2-1 victory over Pascagoula, eliminated Gautier and gave Long Beach the second seed from region 8-5A.

On the boys side, the Hurricanes' 2-0 win over the Gators gave them the second seed behind Long Beach.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Moss Point 34 BAY 66
Hancock 38 D'IBERVILLE 45
St. Stanislaus 43 EAST CENTRAL 44
PASCAGOULA 33 Gautier 32
St. Martin 38 GEORGE COUNTY 52
BILOXI 32 Gulfport 28
Pearl River Central 38 HATTIESBURG 63
CHRISTIAN COLLEGIATE ACA. 42 Newton County Aca. 33
Vancleave 42 PASS CHRISTIAN 62
Purvis 38 POPLARVILLE 44
PICAYUNE 70 Stone 51
LONG BEACH 62 West Harrison 58

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moss Point 26 BAY 60
Hancock 34 D'IBERVILLE 37
PASCAGOULA 40 Gautier 22
ST. MARTIN 53 George County 22
BILOXI 40 Gulfport 38
Pearl River Central 17 HATTIESBURG 44
Christian Collegiate Aca. 33 NEWTON CO. ACA. 37
Vancleave 25 PASS CHRISTIAN 73
Picayune 35 STONE 39
Long Beach 25 WEST HARRISON 72

 

BOYS SOCCER
Pascagoula 2 LONG BEACH 3
GULFPORT 5 Pass Christian 0
Hattiesburg 1 PEARL RIVER CENTRAL 3
BILOXI 4 St. Martin 0
ST. STANISLAUS 10 Vancleave 1
Gautier 0 WEST HARRISON 2

 

GIRLS SOCCER
VANCLEAVE 5 D'Iberville 2
Pascagoula 1 LONG BEACH 2
Resurrection 0 OUR LADY ACADEMY 7
Hattiesburg 2 PEARL RIVER CENTRAL 4
BILOXI 4 St. Martin 2
HANCOCK 2 St. Patrick 1
Gautier 0 WEST HARRISON 3

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly