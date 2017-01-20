Registration open for Project Prom 2017

Nellie Henry with the City of Gulfport Mayor's office donated seven dresses to the organization. (Photo source: Chris Vignes)

Although 2017 is barely underway, a special day is only months away for many teenagers: Prom.

Typically a memorable night, unfortunately not all students can foot the bill for glamour. But, thanks to the Pink Lotus Project, dozens of high school girls will be dressed to impress at absolutely no cost at Project Prom 2017.

In addition to giving away dresses, purses, accessories, and shoes, the organization will host a workshop aimed at building self-confidence on March 11. Only 50 spots are available, and registration is required.

The workshop will be held at the Forrest Heights Unit Boys & Girls Club from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Participants may bring one person to help them shop for a dress.

The non-profit organization is collecting gently used formal attire for the event.

Items may be dropped off at the following locations through March 1:

LaBella's Salon

12100 Hwy. 49, North Unit 742

Gulfport, MS

Divine Dentistry

28 Pass Rd., #300

Gulfport, MS

Medi-Mart Pharmacy

3737 Main Street

Moss Point, MS

For alternate drop-off locations, or to host a dress drive, email information@pinklotusproject.org.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved