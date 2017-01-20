Woolmarket Elementary students watch inauguration

Fallo wants to make sure her students are prepared to become leaders. (Photo source: WLOX)

On Friday, 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students from Woolmarket Elementary School gathered in the gymnasium to witness the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.

"We began working a couple months ago," said 6th grade science and social studies teacher Alyson Fallo. "Our students participated in Promote the Vote, in which they learned about the duties and responsibilities of each branch of the government."

Fallo wants to make sure her students are prepared to become leaders.

"It's very important. I feel like these children are our future and eventually they're going to lead our country, so it's very important to educate them and keep them involved," Fallo said.

For the students, it was a unique opportunity to do something new.

"It was good to watch because this is actually my first time watching an inauguration, and a lot has been going on in America," said 6th grader Ryan Anderson.

Other students had words of encouragement for President Trump on his first day in office.

"I would like to say congratulations with becoming a president, and hopefully doing a very good job making the right decisions," said 6th grader Rylee Donohue.

Fallo says it's important for the students to witness historically significant events, and understand the issues facing the nation.

