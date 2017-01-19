Gulfport soccer's Alexis Arnoult commits to Louisiana-Lafayette - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport soccer's Alexis Arnoult commits to Louisiana-Lafayette

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Her name may not be Ambidextrous Arnoult, but it sounds like a pretty good nickname for somebody who can kick a soccer ball using both feet with equal confidence. 

It's one of the reasons why Gulfport junior Alexis Arnoult has scored 36 goals to lead the Lady Admirals to a region 8-6A championship.

"I'm left-handed but I've always been dominant with my right," Arnoult said. "If I were to take a penalty kick, it'd be with my right foot, but I can kick with my left."

Ironically, it's her ability to play shutdown defense that helped her earn multiple Division I offers from schools like Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss and North Texas before settling on the Ragin' Cajuns.

"Lafayette is a super family-oriented community," Arnoult said. "When I go there, I'm going to feel comfortable around my teammates and it's going to feel like a family."

A 6A south-state championship is the current goal for Arnoult and the Gulfport Lady Admirals, who have been knocked out of the playoffs in the second round in each of the past two years.

The ULL commit enjoys scoring the goals for her high school team, but isn't worried about falling behind defensively because all of the work she puts in with her club team in the offseason.

"I enjoy being able to defend a strong player," Arnoult said. "You get to attack, so you're not necessarily missing out. For my select team, I play defense but I'm still one of the main scorers because I run up and take it in."

