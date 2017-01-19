Biloxi's Bobby Hall named Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Famer

Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall walks around at practice Wednesday leading up to the Indians' playoff game with Pearl Friday.

Biloxi Indians head coach Bobby Hall was one of five people to be selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame Thursday.

Hall just finished his second season at Biloxi, where he guided the Indians to their first playoff appearance since 2012.

A six-time high school football state champion, the 60-year-old has coached for nearly four decades that includes stops at Madison Central, Amory and Louisville.

The Hall of Fame announcement comes one day after his son, Will Hall, was named Louisiana-Lafayette's offensive coordinator.

