Blood donation opportunities coming up on the coast

Every winter, blood donations slow and shortages become a major problem for hospitals across the country. This year is no different.

The American Red Cross is urging people to get out and give the gift of life-saving blood to overcome this urgent shortage.

There will be several opportunities to donate on the coast in the coming weeks:

Jan. 23 - Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, 2600 Beach Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 – Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Cir., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 31 – IP Casino in Biloxi, 850 Bayview Ave, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 – Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, 4500 13th St., from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 – Blue Cliff in Gulfport, 12251 Bernard Pkwy., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 - Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, 2600 Beach Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Pass Christian High School, 720 W. North St., from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Hwy. 63 in Lucedale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport, 1421 Pass Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Mississippi Power in Gulfport, 2992 Beach Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

