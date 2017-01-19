100 Men Hall for sale; pieces of history up for grabs

The Loya's are also offering pieces of history they've collected over the years. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 100 Men Hall on Union Street near downtown Bay. St. Louis is on the market.

The music hall was renovated by Kerrie and Jessie Loya and captures the flavor of the old blues music circuit that was big in the 1940s, 50s and 60s. The Loya's aren't just selling the building, they're also offering pieces of history they've collected over the years.

"We have some donated art work, event posters, some framed event posters. We don't want them to end up in a dumpster," said Jessie. "We just want to share some of the stuff with people who want some stuff."

An array of items are being sold; all reproductions. Original photographs and material related to the history and the renovation of 100 Men Hall will be preserved.

"Everything that are original pictures, or documents, and grant applications will go to the Bay St. Louis Historical Society," Jessie said, "They'll have those on file in case anyone wants to see them."

Tables and chairs are being sold, along with bottles Jessie found when he restored the building 10 years ago. Loya believes the bottles are connected to old bootleggers from Hancock County.

When 100 Men Hall does sell, the hope is that the buyer will operate the building as a place where the blues will continue to flourish on the Mississippi Coast.

"Whoever buys it will continue to use it as a dance hall and music venue. I set it up, so it's a perfect venue. We have sound equipment here and it's a great space," Loya said.

The 100 Hundred Men Hall is South Mississippi's most significant structures on the state's famed Blues Trail. The memorabilia sale will be Jan. 18-20, from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. each day, or by appointment. Fore more information, call 228-342-5770 or visit the 100 Men D.B.A. Hall on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved