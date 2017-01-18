OLA volleyball's Funk named Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

Our Lady Academy junior Emma Funk helped the Crescents dominate the state of Mississippi en route to the school's fifth-consecutive Class I state volleyball championship a couple of months ago.

This week, Funk was awarded Mississippi's Gatorade Player of the Year for the sport of volleyball after leading the state in kills (748), kills per set (6.7) and hitting percentage (.638).

"The individual awards like this, yes, it is awarding the individual, but it also reflects how well the team is doing because your team has to be good in order for you to do your best," Funk said.

Her teammate and fellow junior Hannah Gest led the state with 1,021 assists.

"We've had a bunch of young ladies who bind our program and they do what they're supposed to do," OLA head coach Mike Meyers said. "We've been able to be very successful because of that."

Funk is the second OLA player to take home this award. Brittany Corder was the school's first winner in 2013.

