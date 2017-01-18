Pascagoula-Gautier School district working toward Performing Arts Center

Officials are looking to architects to start designing the structure. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

A new amenity officials hope will breathe life into the Pascagoula community is in the works.

"The City of Pascagoula hasn't had a performing arts center for 21 years," said Pascagoula-Gautier School Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.

But, that could all change soon, with the district paving the way.

"We're in the preliminary stages of it right now, we're just planning right now," added Rodolfich.

The plan has a few objectives in mind.

"To create opportunities for our drama, for our speech and debate, for our bands to have concerts, choir to have concerts, to bring in outside entertainment to the community," Rodolfich said.

The blueprint is already in the works. The center would sit right off of Tucker Avenue, right behind Pascagoula High School.

"We're going to build that auditorium right there on that existing pee wee football field," Rodolfich said of relocating the current field to an area south of the school.

Now, officials are calculating the bill.

"The anticipated cost is $8.1 million, but the city may be able to kick in some additional dollars so we'll know that it should be in the $8 to $10 million range," Rodolfich said.

The city's potential support made possible by the restaurant tax referendum supporting the parks and recreation department. Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich says the impact will go beyond the school district and into the community.

"Sometimes you just [have to] take the big step out there and build that opportunity to bring people in, and bring people together," Rodolfich said. "Then you just continue to build on that."

Officials are looking to architects to start designing the structure.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved