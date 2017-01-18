Mississippi special needs teen sells bath bombs to pay for college

Morgan wants to go to Mississippi State University and join a sorority. (Photo source: WLOX)

Seventeen-year-old Morgan Tibbens is just like any other high school student. She loves swimming, hitting high-v's on the cheerleading squad, and floor seats at her favorite concerts.

But unlike most of her peers at Lewisburg High, Morgan has down syndrome.

Even so, that doesn't stop high school sophomore from working toward her biggest goal yet: going to college. Thanks to the Mississippi State University ACCESS Program, Morgan can do just that.

When a teacher told Morgan about the university's special needs program, there was no doubt in her mind about what she wants to accomplish.

"She saw her sister loving the college life, becoming a sorority girl doing all the things that you do in college, and she wanted to also do it," said Morgan's mother, Denise.

But with college comes tuition. Although Morgan initially became a bath bomb entrepreneur as a way to buy concert tickets, mom quickly saw another use.

"We were just doing it for a little while to earn concerts...show her how to do money, where to put your money, what you need to save your money for," said Denise. "But then she gets to school and everybody is talking about going to college...and she's said "I want to do that,' and I said let's go, put all your money in an account."

The four-year ACCESS Program allows students to live on campus, giving them the full college experience. In addition to obtaining a degree, students will learn social and independent living skills.

"They try to teach independence," said Denise. "That's what we need. We need that so she'll learn how to be able to live on her own.

Scholarships are not available at this time, but Morgan's crafty entrepreneurial skills are filling in that gap. Utilizing social media and word of mouth, Morgan has made between $8,000 - $10,000 in just a few months.

As she looks forward to joining future ACCESS students and pledging a sorority, Morgan has some simple advice for other special needs students:

"Dream."

